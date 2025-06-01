BMO Capital Markets Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $295.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

