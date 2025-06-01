Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,885,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after buying an additional 143,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 104,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after buying an additional 253,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,294,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.