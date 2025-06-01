Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock Position Lowered by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $234.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $95.17 and a 1-year high of $238.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

