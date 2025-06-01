Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,124,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CPF stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.