Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,769 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:MHH opened at $7.80 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

