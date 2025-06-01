CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,566,000 after buying an additional 1,364,637 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 408,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 381,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.30 million, a PE ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.73%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

