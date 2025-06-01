Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,156 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,822,000 after buying an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 408,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 168,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,302.16. This represents a 146.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $979,040,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

