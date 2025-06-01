Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Fast Track Group Stock Performance

Fast Track Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday.

Fast Track Group Company Profile

Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts.

