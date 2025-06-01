Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Fast Track Group Stock Performance
Fast Track Group stock opened at $4.85 on Friday.
Fast Track Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fast Track Group
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.