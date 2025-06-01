Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Boosted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 365,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

