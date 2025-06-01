Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 65966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Flowco in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flowco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Flowco Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.35 million. Research analysts predict that Flowco Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $193,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,252.50. This trade represents a 51.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Flowco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,333,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

