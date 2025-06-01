Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,139 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Futu worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $116,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Futu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,453,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Futu by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 830,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 523,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,163,000.
Futu Trading Down 5.3%
NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $130.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
