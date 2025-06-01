Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

SIL stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

