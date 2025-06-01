GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,838 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 381,061 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $4,580,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $32,733,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,659.36. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $185,982.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 55,411 shares in the company, valued at $6,167,244.30. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,796 shares of company stock worth $533,985. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

