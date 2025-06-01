GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,759 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $4.55 on Friday. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

