GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 95 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,838.48 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,789.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,993.03.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Citizens BancShares Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
