GTS Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,599 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 100,805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 33,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.