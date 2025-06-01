GTS Securities LLC Cuts Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,377 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 323,020 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 6,542,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,608,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,976,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.49 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.