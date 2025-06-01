GTS Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,573 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 234,914 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOUN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $281,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

