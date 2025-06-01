GTS Securities LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,156 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,058,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,703 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 239,997 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,270,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 819,107 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 target price on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bitfarms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

