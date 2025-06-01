GTS Securities LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,918,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564,227 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $6,958,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $5,535,000. Finally, Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $298,294,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $6.08 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.