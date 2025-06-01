GTS Securities LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,237 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 281,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,674 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 147,086 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CleanSpark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 4.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.