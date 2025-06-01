GTS Securities LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

RVNC stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

