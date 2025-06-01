GTS Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 137.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,368,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,760,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after acquiring an additional 223,241 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 2,306.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,311,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $168.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.26.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAN shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canaan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

