GTS Securities LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 838.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

