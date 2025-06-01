GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE GNW opened at $7.05 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

