GTS Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

