GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
