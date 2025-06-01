GTS Securities LLC Sells 161,917 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,917 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 528,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,842.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,509 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 2.6%

NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0336 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

See Also

