GTS Securities LLC Sells 35,436 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,436 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,774,000 after buying an additional 251,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,554,000 after purchasing an additional 191,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,549,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,899,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,582,000 after purchasing an additional 593,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.87 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

