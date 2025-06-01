GTS Securities LLC Sells 487,005 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

GTS Securities LLC cut its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487,005 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.