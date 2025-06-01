GTS Securities LLC Sells 49,451 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $9,446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
