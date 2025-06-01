GTS Securities LLC Sells 49,451 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,451 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $9,446,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,075,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Wall Street Zen cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSW

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.