GTS Securities LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,643,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,371 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,396.10. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,396 shares of company stock worth $685,649 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $124.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

