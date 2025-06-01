GTS Securities LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,028,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

