GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Applied Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 5.98.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

