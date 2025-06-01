GTS Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 93.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,643 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Motor Corp/ Toyota bought 49,701,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000,003.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,545,313.63. This represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $955,001.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,219,789.53. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,726 shares of company stock worth $4,658,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 8.3%

NYSE JOBY opened at $7.81 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.