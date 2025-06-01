InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 3.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. 923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 52,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Specifically, Director Richard C. Zoretic acquired 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,476.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,455.52. The trade was a 14.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 14,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $57,630.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,577.76. The trade was a 31.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,862.74. This represents a 77.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.09 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

