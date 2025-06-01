InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 3.2% on Insider Buying Activity

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Specifically, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $34,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,455.52. This trade represents a 14.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 14,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $57,630.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,044 shares in the company, valued at $242,577.76. The trade was a 31.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In related news, Director Richard C. Zoretic acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,862.74. The trade was a 77.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

InnovAge Stock Down 1.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

InnovAge ( NASDAQ:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in InnovAge by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in InnovAge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.