iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 951,764 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 458,622 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $38.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

