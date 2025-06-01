Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 532.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,543 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 496.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 144,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

JANX opened at $23.71 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 3.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $107,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock worth $313,964 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

