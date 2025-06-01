Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGEI

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KGEI stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.