Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,759 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,484,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 553,947 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.