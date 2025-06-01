Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.13% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $276.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.41 and its 200-day moving average is $316.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

