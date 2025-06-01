MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MXCT stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,344,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,476 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,392,000. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,328,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 3,253,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,230,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 890,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

