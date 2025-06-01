MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MBIA by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in MBIA by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 706,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 245,760 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $18,608,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MBIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

