Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.70. 77,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 876,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Get Metsera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Metsera

Metsera Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metsera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metsera during the first quarter worth about $884,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,059,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,111,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,679,000.

About Metsera

(Get Free Report)

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.