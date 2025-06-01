Millennium Management LLC Acquires 2,532 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 168.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.