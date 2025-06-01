Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,336,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,198,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of DDL opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.56. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.85 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 40.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dingdong (Cayman) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.