Millennium Management LLC Sells 46,263 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -44.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

