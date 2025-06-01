MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 86,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 424.67 and a beta of 0.74.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GCM Grosvenor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCMG

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.