MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 930 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,185,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.36 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $489.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.60.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.01 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

